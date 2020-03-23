How are people helping each other during the outbreak?
It's hard to ignore stories of shop shelves being emptied by panic buyers - who really needs so much toilet roll? - and social distancing advice being ignored, but the outbreak is also bringing the best out in some people.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Isle of Man closes borders to non-residents
People who are vital to keeping the island running may be able enter the island.Read more
How are people helping each other during the outbreak?
It's hard to ignore stories of shop shelves being emptied by panic buyers - who really needs so much toilet roll? - and social distancing advice being ignored, but the outbreak is also bringing the best out in some people.
BBC News has been looking back at just some of the positive stories from the past week.
Are you allowed to go for a walk?
Everybody should be avoiding non-essential contact, but you can exercise if you stay 2m away from others.Read more
Jersey buses go cashless
Cash can no longer be used to pay for buses in Jersey.
Liberty Bus is asking passengers to use their AvanchiCard or pay by card on the bus or at Liberation Station.
The advice from the health department about accepting payment is:
"You are recommended to take contactless card/smartphone payments where possible and deal with cash as little as possible."
Jersey closes pubs, bars and nightclubs
Venues serving food may sell alcohol but only to customers eating a meal at a table, the States say.Read more
First day of school closure
The schools were closed by the island's government as part of efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.
They will remain closed until at least the end of the Easter holidays when the situation will be reassessed.
There are about 15,000 school children in Jersey.
Pubs and clubs shut
All pubs and clubs were shut from 20:00 on Sunday.
It is the latest measure introduced by the States of Jersey in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus in the island.