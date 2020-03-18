The Very Reverend Michael Keirle, the Dean Of Jersey, is asking islanders to support those who are social distancing due to the coronavirus.

Last week the Government of Jersey advised all over-65s to socially distance themselves to help contain the spread of the virus.

Rev Keirle said islanders could give their neighbours a "quick call" or drop shopping round.

"It's really important that, as a community, we come together and that we support one another during this difficult time."

All services inside Jersey's Anglican Churches have been cancelled by the Church of England until further notice.