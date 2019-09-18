Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The minimum size of lobsters that Jersey fishermen are allowed to catch will be increased, in an attempt to allow the species to recover.

New figures revealed numbers of the shellfish dropped by more than a quarter between 2011 and 2018.

But local laws will still remain more lenient than those in the south west of the UK - where lobsters have to be bigger again before they can be brought ashore.

Jersey's Assistant Environment Minister, Deputy Gregory Guida, says the island's rules will eventually be brought in line with those in South Wales, Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly - but the changes will be introduced gradually.

Earlier this year, the States Assembly agreed to similar measures aimed at protecting chancre crabs in the island's waters.

Officials say it's still too early to tell whether the bigger minimum landing size is helping the crab population, which has almost halved in the past six years.