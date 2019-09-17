Channel Islands Live: 17 September

Lifeboats and a French helicopter were involved in searching for a missing diver just after 10:00 this morning.

The diver was 20 minutes late returning to their vessel from a drift dive, 12 nautical miles south east of St Helier harbour.

The Jersey Coastguard launched the rescue and a mayday relay informed a number of other nearby boats who responded.

The diver was found by the RNLI inshore lifeboat and then taken back to the vessel after a welfare check.

This is the second diving incident coordinated by the Jersey Coastguard in the past 24 hours.

They wish to highlight the importance of divers having a recognised diver’s surface marker buoy to help people find them.