Channel Islands Live: 17 September

  3. Diver located after rescue operation off St Helier

    Johnny O'Shea

    BBC News Online

    Lifeboats and a French helicopter were involved in searching for a missing diver just after 10:00 this morning.

    The diver was 20 minutes late returning to their vessel from a drift dive, 12 nautical miles south east of St Helier harbour.

    The Jersey Coastguard launched the rescue and a mayday relay informed a number of other nearby boats who responded.

    The diver was found by the RNLI inshore lifeboat and then taken back to the vessel after a welfare check.

    This is the second diving incident coordinated by the Jersey Coastguard in the past 24 hours.

    They wish to highlight the importance of divers having a recognised diver’s surface marker buoy to help people find them.

    Jersey RNLI inshore lifeboat
  6. Winds of force six expected shortly across the islands

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Yellow weather warning
  7. Jersey ministers' public meetings on Government Plan

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey ministers will give more details about how they intend to run the island in future at four public meetings this month.

    They will be explaining what's called the Government Plan, which looks ahead as far as 2023.

    In four meetings looking at different areas such as mental health and putting children first, islanders can learn about the proposals and put questions to ministers.

    The first meeting about protecting the environment is on Wednesday evening.

  8. Route Isabelle in St Peter Port closed from Thursday

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Route Isabelle in St Peter Port will close early morning on Thursday for about two-and-a-half weeks for works by Guernsey Water to be completed.

    The States of Guernsey said the closure was brought forward from the original date of 23 September.

  9. Jersey Post adds 20 bikes to electric vehicle fleet

    Johanna Carr

    BBC News Online

    Bikes
    A further 20 electric bicycles have been added to Jersey Post's fleet of environmentally-friendly vehicles.

    The bikes were first trialled earlier this year and the service now has 35 on Jersey's roads, complementing its electric vans, meaning half of the vehicle fleet is now electric.

    The traditional three geared postal bikes used on Jersey Post's 37 cycle-based delivery rounds will now be phased out.

    Niall McClure, managing director of postal operations, said: "With the increase of parcel volumes and lead up to Christmas, these eBikes will be able to support our postal workers and provide more timely deliveries by allowing them to take more volume and weight, especially on days with full, heavy postal rounds to deliver to."

  10. Tamba Park: Islanders' views wanted on how to improve park

    BBC Radio Jersey

    The owner of Tamba Park says he would consider letting it to someone else.

    The attraction closed for renovations a few months ago and since it shut, there has been uncertainty over the future of the site.

    Jonathan Ruff says the inside play area, including the cafe and kiosk, will stay closed when it does reopen - but he wants to revamp the outside area.

    He's asking for ideas from islanders on how the park could be improved and says people have already suggested opening a petting zoo featuring pigs, sheep and rabbits.

    Tamba Park
  11. Marine ambulance transfer for man with medical condition

    Johanna Carr

    BBC News Online

    A man with a medical condition was rescued from Herm by the St John Marine Ambulance.

    The transfer of the man from Herm Island to St Peter Port on Monday was the the second call for the ambulance boat in three days.

    Herm First Aiders requested help for the man and the Flying Christine III with a paramedic and emergency care assistant on board, left St Peter Port harbour just after 13:50 and arrived in Herm less than 15 minutes later.

    The patient was transferred to St Peter Port harbour and taken by road ambulance to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

    Flying Christine
  12. Channel Islands weather: Chilly start but a dry day ahead

    BBC Weather

    After a chilly start, most places will have a dry Tuesday.

    There will be light winds and plenty of sunshine.

    Maximum temperature: 18C (64F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
