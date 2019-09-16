Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Jersey politician will not face any further sanctions, after it was found that he breached the States code of conduct. Deputy Montfort Tadier referred himself to the Standards Commissioner, after sending an email in which he called for a Jersey doctor to be sacked. As a result, he was suspended from his role as Assistant Minister for Culture from the end of March until late May. In his report, the commissioner Paul Kernaghan says Deputy Tadier clearly breached the code of conduct, and did not raise his concerns about the employee in the correct manner. He says he invited the Deputy to have a face to face meeting to discuss the case, but he did not respond. Mr Kernaghan says he is satisfied it was not Deputy Tadier's intention to undermine any law and he has apologised to the doctor in question.
No further sanctions for Jersey politician
Ambulance responds to 15 calls in 24 hours
The Guernsey ambulance dealt with 15 calls in a 24 hour period over the weekend.
In one incident, the St John marine ambulance was sent to Herm Island on Saturday to a woman with a medical condition.
The patient was assessed by the emergency ambulance crew and transferred to Guernsey.
She was taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and treatment.
Guernsey minimum wage increase plans
The minimum wage for adults in Guernsey could go up by 40 pence if approved by the States.
The Committee for Employment and Social Security has asked for the amount to be increased from £8.10 to £8.50.
For young people aged 16 to 17, the committee wants an increase from £7.50 to £8.05.
If approved, the changes could be brought in from January 2020.