Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Jersey politician will not face any further sanctions, after it was found that he breached the States code of conduct.

Deputy Montfort Tadier referred himself to the Standards Commissioner, after sending an email in which he called for a Jersey doctor to be sacked.

As a result, he was suspended from his role as Assistant Minister for Culture from the end of March until late May.

In his report, the commissioner Paul Kernaghan says Deputy Tadier clearly breached the code of conduct, and did not raise his concerns about the employee in the correct manner.

He says he invited the Deputy to have a face to face meeting to discuss the case, but he did not respond.

Mr Kernaghan says he is satisfied it was not Deputy Tadier's intention to undermine any law and he has apologised to the doctor in question.