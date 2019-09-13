Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

  Channel Islands weather: A cloudy start, sunshine later

    A mostly cloudy start with the chance of the odd patch of drizzle.

    Brighter spells are expected later. Highs of 19C (66F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
  Guernsey working with UK ports for no-deal Brexit

    Guernsey is continuing to work with UK ports to protect against potential disruption to supply in the event of a no-deal Brexit, according to a senior politician.

    Operation Yellowhammer is a document that the UK government said represents a "reasonable worst case scenario" of a no-deal Brexit.

    The document reveals there could be protests, food and medicine shortages as well as delays at ports in the English Channel in the event that the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

    Harbour
    The Vice President of Policy and Resources, Deputy Lyndon Trott, said the report doesn't present any surprises, but reaffirms the importance of the island's preparations which "continue to be reviewed and updated".

    He said measures are being taken to mitigate the risk of delays to the island's supply chain including working closely with the regional authorities in the UK as well as ferry and freight operators.

