Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be another rather cloudy, misty and murky start to the day. However, as the day unfolds, some brighter interludes are expected to develop. Moderate winds. Maximum Temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Channel Islands weather: Cloudy and misty to start
BBC Weather
It will be another rather cloudy, misty and murky start to the day.
However, as the day unfolds, some brighter interludes are expected to develop. Moderate winds.
Maximum Temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).