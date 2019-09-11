Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey's Health and Social Care Committee's decision to remove ward tours at the hospital for expecting mothers has been described as "deeply frustrating" by one Guernsey maternity group.

Until July women in Guernsey were able to visit the hospital to help quell any concerns, but the service was cancelled because of concerns over infection control and privacy.

Rachel Le Prevost, chair of Bailiwick Maternity Voices, said they offered volunteers to run the tours in an effort to keep them running, but the idea was rejected.

Mrs Le Provost said the organisation had received "resounding feedback from parents that this isn't what they wanted to happen".

"People were really quite angry... it's something that's always been offered and now it's been taken away", she added.