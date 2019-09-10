Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Households in Guernsey are recycling more as result of the new waste system.

The new system, which came into effect a year ago, has seen recycling in the island increase by about 500 tonnes compared to the first six months of 2018.

New figures from the States show the island is on course for one of the highest recycling rates in Europe as a result of the new waste collections.

Elsewhere the amount of general rubbish being generated by homes has more than halved since the introduction of new collections.

The States says one of the major reasons for increased recycling has been the switch to fortnightly collections for general rubbish, with a survey in June of more than 1,000 homes in Castel and St Peter Port, finding more than 90% of households now use the doorstep recycling services.