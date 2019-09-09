Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A sea of colours lined the streets of Jersey for Channel Islands Pride on Saturday. Organisers said it was the biggest turn out to date, attracting people from the Channel Islands and beyond who wanted to celebrate diversity. This year the theme was "Pride on the Beach" as the celebrations took place along the coast. The event will return next year on 12 September in Guernsey.
Channel Islands Pride filled Jersey with colour
BBC Spotlight
Channel Islands weather: Windy and heavy rain
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
It will be blustery on Monday with a lot of cloud appearing.
The heaviest of the rain will be arriving in the afternoon with some chances of thunder.
Maximum temperature: 16C.