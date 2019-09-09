Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Video content Video caption: Channel Islands Pride brought colour to the streets to Jersey Channel Islands Pride brought colour to the streets to Jersey

A sea of colours lined the streets of Jersey for Channel Islands Pride on Saturday.

Organisers said it was the biggest turn out to date, attracting people from the Channel Islands and beyond who wanted to celebrate diversity.

This year the theme was "Pride on the Beach" as the celebrations took place along the coast.

The event will return next year on 12 September in Guernsey.