Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Attempts to delay education funding fail

    James Rabey

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    The second day of States debate took place on Thursday - the only topic discussed was the future of secondary education in Guernsey.

    Attempts to delay debate were talked about in length for the morning and part of the afternoon session.

    Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen placed a delaying motion aiming to hold off debate until November by which point more detailed proposals could be put together.

    Education said this was unrealistic, and the motion failed.

    Debate then moved on to the actual plan and business case itself.

    Two schools
    It was decided that the Policy and Resources Committee will also be given greater oversight of the project going forward.

    Debate continues at 09:30.

  3. Channel Islands weather: Cloud and patchy rain on the way

    BBC Weather

    This morning will be dry with sunny spells, but this afternoon will have more in the way of cloud, with the increasing chance of some patchy rain.

    A dry evening, with cloud breaking up to leave a clear rest of the night. Winds will turn to moderate.

    Jersey

    Guernsey

