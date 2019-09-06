Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The second day of States debate took place on Thursday - the only topic discussed was the future of secondary education in Guernsey.

Attempts to delay debate were talked about in length for the morning and part of the afternoon session.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen placed a delaying motion aiming to hold off debate until November by which point more detailed proposals could be put together.

Education said this was unrealistic, and the motion failed.

Debate then moved on to the actual plan and business case itself.

It was decided that the Policy and Resources Committee will also be given greater oversight of the project going forward.

Debate continues at 09:30.