Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The first meeting of the States of Guernsey starts on Wednesday after the summer break, with education likely to be the main talking point.
Financing the future model of secondary education in the island is the big ticket item, although there are some politicians that want to delay that debate.
The teacher's union the NASUWT is supporting a bid to postpone the debate put forward by deputies Carl Meerveld and Andrea Dudley-Owen.
It says it was of "critical importance" the right voices were heard.
There are other items on the agenda too. They include updates from the presidents of both the Policy & Resources and Economic Development committees and a series of questions posed by Deputy John Gollop on a number of topics including Brexit.
Also, the Scrutiny Management Committee has submitted a policy letter calling for States members to agree to spending £250,000 on a tribunal to review the appointment of the Head of Curriculum.
Bus crash driver still in hospital
The driver of a coach that crashed in Jersey on Tuesday is still in hospital.
Nineteen people were taken to hospital after a coach full of tourists crashed into a wall.
The Waverley Tours coach was carrying 40 people when the accident occurred at about 10:40 BST at Mont Les Vaux.
Paramedics also treated 18 passengers who suffered "very minor" injuries. They were also transported to hospital, but have now left.
Channel Islands weather: Showers followed by dry afternoon
Early rain will clear to the east on Wednesday, perhaps followed by a few showers.
A dry afternoon with spells of sunshine, although cloud amounts will tend to increase - a breezy and cooler day.
Largely dry in the evening but with extensive areas of cloud.
Into the night, it will be dry for most with variable cloud - just a chance of a passing shower.
