Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Jersey cow help extended to other African nations

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey Overseas Aid says a project to breed Jersey cows in Africa is a sustainable way of bringing people out of poverty.

    A breeding programme was first launched in Rwanda in 2005 to help farmers produce more high quality milk.

    Following its success, the programme has now been extended to two other African nations - Malawi and Ethiopia.

    Technicians are being trained to help breed tens of thousands of cross and pure-blood Jersey cows.

    Quote Message: First and foremost there's the nutritional value in its milk. It has high fat content and the Jersey cows are very adaptable to new climates and landscapes so they consistently produce high quality milk. Whether they're eating a lot or not much or whether there's high altitude or low altitude. from Edward Lewis Jersey Overseas Aid
    Edward LewisJersey Overseas Aid

  2. Channel Islands weather: Sunny spells but generally cloudy

    BBC Weather

    A few sunny spells are expected but it will be generally cloudy with a chance of drizzle.

    There will be moderate westerly winds too.

    Highs of 18C (64F).

    Jersey:

    Guernsey:

