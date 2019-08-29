Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The death penalties handed to two men for the murder of a man from Jersey and a woman from Norfolk have been upheld by Thailand's Supreme Court.

The bodies of former Victoria College pupil David Miller and Hannah Witheridge were found on a beach in Koh Tao in September 2014.

Thai police said the 24-year-old from Jersey had suffered blows to the head and the 23-year-old from Norfolk had been raped and bludgeoned to death.

Two migrant workers from Myanmar, Win Zaw Htun and Zaw Lin, were arrested about two weeks after the murders.

The pair allegedly confessed to the crimes but later retracted, claiming they were coerced into a confession by police.

A Thai court sentenced the two men to death in 2015, a decision which was upheld by the country's appeals court two years later.

The decision earlier follows the pair's final appeal.