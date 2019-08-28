Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

EasyJet has been criticised for failing to help a group of teenage girls find accommodation and alternative flights after their plane had to return to London on Monday evening due to fog .
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
LiveLiveChannel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel IslandsFollow
EasyJet is criticised for 'not helping stranded teenagers'
Jersey Evening Post
EasyJet has been criticised for failing to help a group of teenage girls find accommodation and alternative flights after their plane had to return to London on Monday evening due to fog.
Chancre crab stocks 'could take 10 years to recover'
BBC Radio Jersey
It could take up to 10 years for chancre crab stocks in Jersey's waters to increase, the island's government says, after figures revealed numbers have almost halved since 2012.
Sales of the crabs - also known as brown crabs - account for around a quarter of Jersey fishermen's profits. But data shows the species is in decline in the western English Channel.
The States said it believed the fall could be a result of rising sea temperatures, interrupting the crab's breeding cycle.
Earlier this year, politicians agreed to increase the minimum size at which chancre crabs can be caught, but officials said it could take between five and 10 years for progress to be seen.
Rugby: Jersey Reds beat Russia in World Cup friendly
BBC Sport
The Jersey Reds beat Russia 35-22 in Tuesday night's World Cup warm-up friendly.
Tries from Leroy Van Dam, Luc Jones, Greg Dyer, Apakuki Ma’afu and Auguy Slowik claimed victory for the visitors.
Russia, who are ranked 20th in the world, scored four tries, but missed three conversions in the game.
The Russians will face hosts Japan, Ireland, Scotland and Samoa in the World Cup, while the Reds prepare for their eighth campaign in the championship.
CI weather: A rainy start, becoming drier later
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
Outbreaks of rain will tend to move on Wednesday morning, but as the day wears on it should become drier.
A fresher day to come.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).