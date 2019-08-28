Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It could take up to 10 years for chancre crab stocks in Jersey's waters to increase, the island's government says, after figures revealed numbers have almost halved since 2012.

Sales of the crabs - also known as brown crabs - account for around a quarter of Jersey fishermen's profits. But data shows the species is in decline in the western English Channel.

The States said it believed the fall could be a result of rising sea temperatures, interrupting the crab's breeding cycle.

Earlier this year, politicians agreed to increase the minimum size at which chancre crabs can be caught, but officials said it could take between five and 10 years for progress to be seen.