Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Electric bus to be trialed

    Charley Adams

    BBC News Online

    An electric bus has been brought to Jersey for a trial.

    LibertyBus will be trialling the vehicle for a six week period on the island's main network to assess its suitability.

    The bus will be on display at the Weighbridge on 28 August between 11:00 and 14:00 before starting its trial on the road.

    Quote Message: I have been keen for us to trial electric buses in Jersey and I’m delighted that LibertyBus is now making this happen. This supports our sustainable transport aims and also the Government’s ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030. We will be working closely with LibertyBus monitoring the results of the trial. from Deputy Kevin Lewis Minister for Infrastructure
    Deputy Kevin LewisMinister for Infrastructure

  2. Additional degree courses must meet criteria to be run

    Charley Adams

    BBC News Online

    Assistant Minister for Social Security, Education and Health, deputy Jeremy Maçon, has responded to calls to add additional degree courses to the island’s Critical Skills list.

    While supporting islanders' careers is important, additional courses cannot be added to the list unless they meet a particular criteria, Mr Maçon added.

    The Critical Skills list describes specific courses that offer students the skills needed in the Jersey job market.

    To be listed it must be an essential qualification, must increase a students' employability and there must be high chance students will take up employment in a critical role upon completing the course.

    Deputy Maçon said: “The Government of Jersey is committed to creating a skilled local workforce for the future.

    "The Critical Skills list forms an important part of this priority - allowing us to support islanders through courses that will help to meet significant skills gaps in Jersey’s job market."

    Jeremy Macon
    Copyright: States Assembly

  3. Channel Islands weather: sunny

    BBC Weather

    A dry day with lots of sunshine and blue skies throughout the day. Feeling rather warm. Light easterly winds.

    Max: 24C

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top