Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Population plan 'needed by autumn', deputy says

    BBC Radio Jersey

    Jersey's environment minister wants more land to be owned by the public, amid fears the island's increasing population is putting pressure on the environment.

    Deputy John Young wants to protect more rural areas from housing development.

    The minister responsible for drawing up population policy, Constable Chris Taylor, said a vote on a new population plan was likely by next spring.

    But Deputy Young said proposals must come forward by the autumn.

  3. Channel Islands weather: Fine and dry

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    It will be fine and dry, with light winds and lots of sunshine.

    Tonight will be dry with light winds and largely clear skies once more however this may encourage a few mist patches to form.

    Maximum Temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F)

