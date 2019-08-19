Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A deputy has criticised the reintroduction of a States-funded e-bike scheme , describing it as a "subsidy for middle and high earners".
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
E-bike scheme is a ‘subsidy for middle and high earners’
Jersey Evening Post
A deputy has criticised the reintroduction of a States-funded e-bike scheme, describing it as a "subsidy for middle and high earners".
Police investigate possible glass throwing incident in nightclub
BBC Radio Guernsey
Police are searching for witnesses after a man suffered head injuries in a nightclub.
The injuries possibly came from a glass being thrown in Folies nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.
Guernsey Police said the incident took place at about 01:00.
Household recycling scheme decision due for St Saviour
BBC Radio Jersey
St Saviour could follow in the footsteps of several Jersey parishes by introducing a household recycling scheme.
At a meeting on Monday, residents will decide whether parish money should be spent on collecting paper, cans, and plastic bottles outside their homes.
Some £42,500 has been set aside in the parish budget to pay for it.
The meeting is due to be held at St Saviour's parish hall at 19:00.
Channel Islands weather: Sunny spells and isolated showers
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
There will be a mixture of sunny spells and isolated heavy showers throughout Monday.
Also, a brisk wind with temperatures in the high teens.
Maximum temperature: 18C to 19C