Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Police investigate possible glass throwing incident in nightclub

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Police are searching for witnesses after a man suffered head injuries in a nightclub.

    The injuries possibly came from a glass being thrown in Folies nightclub in the early hours of Sunday.

    Guernsey Police said the incident took place at about 01:00.

  3. Household recycling scheme decision due for St Saviour

    BBC Radio Jersey

    St Saviour could follow in the footsteps of several Jersey parishes by introducing a household recycling scheme.

    At a meeting on Monday, residents will decide whether parish money should be spent on collecting paper, cans, and plastic bottles outside their homes.

    Some £42,500 has been set aside in the parish budget to pay for it.

    The meeting is due to be held at St Saviour's parish hall at 19:00.

    Recycling logo
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Channel Islands weather: Sunny spells and isolated showers

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

    There will be a mixture of sunny spells and isolated heavy showers throughout Monday.

    Also, a brisk wind with temperatures in the high teens.

    Maximum temperature: 18C to 19C

Back to top