Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Paid breastfeeding breaks for States employees

    BBC Radio Jersey

    breastfeeding mother
    Copyright: Getty Images

    New mothers who work for Jersey's government will now be paid to take breastfeeding breaks.

    The changes to the States' maternity policy have come into place following a campaign by Deputy Louis Doublet.

    It will apply for a year after the birth of the baby and comes into effect from 1 September.

  2. Former teachers say new education model is 'flawed'

    Euan Mahy

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    More than 50 local teachers have signed a letter to the States saying Education's two-school model is "flawed".

    They say they support the general principle and direction of travel but say it will not work across only two sites.

    A one-school, two-site plan was agreed in the States in October, which would turn four separate schools into a single, multi-site school.

    Les Beaucamps High School
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Les Beaucamps High School is one of the schools proposed for redevelopment

    At the core of the teachers' argument is research from the UK which says pupils do best in schools where there are no more than 1,000 students.

    The letter says the model planned for Guernsey could see two schools with about 1,450.

    The 57 former teachers who have signed the letter say a three-school model with about 800 students in each would be better for pupils, transport, the environment and the States' finances.

    The teachers all agree that the Grammar Sixth Form centre should be retained.

    The letter's been published less than a month before Education ask the States for funding for two big colleges at Les Beaucamps and St Sampsons.

    The Education Committee has been approached for comment.

  4. Channel Islands weather: Dry but breezy

    Alex Osborne

    BBC Weather

    Cloud will break up through the morning to leave a largely dry afternoon with a good deal of sunshine.

    It will be breezy with the chance of one or two showers.

    Maximum temperature: 21C (70F)

    weather map
    Copyright: BBC

  5. Guernsey GDP grew by 1.7%

    Adam Durbin

    BBC News Online

    Guernsey's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 1.7% between 2017 and 2018, according to new figures published by the government.

    GDP is the sum (measured in pounds) of the value of goods and services produced in the economy.

    The total GDP for the island was £3.3 billion, which translates to a per capita figure of about £52,500.

    The report also outlines the island's Gross Value Added (GVA), a similar measure to GDP which factors in the impact of taxes and subsidies on product to the overall figure.

    Total GVA for 2018 was estimated by their report to be £3.2 billion.

    Other key statistics from the report:

    • The island's GDP per capita is 65% greater than the UK as a whole
    • GVA per capita is 29% larger than Jersey's
    • The finance sector remains the largest single contributor, accounting for 41% of the island's GVA
    • Non-finance industry sectors contributed 51%, with households making up the final 8%
    • However, productivity decreased by 1% in real terms from 2017 to approximately £100,000 per worker
    GDP graph
    Copyright: States of Guernsey
