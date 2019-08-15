Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

More than 50 local teachers have signed a letter to the States saying Education's two-school model is "flawed".

They say they support the general principle and direction of travel but say it will not work across only two sites.

A one-school, two-site plan was agreed in the States in October, which would turn four separate schools into a single, multi-site school.

BBC Copyright: BBC Les Beaucamps High School is one of the schools proposed for redevelopment Image caption: Les Beaucamps High School is one of the schools proposed for redevelopment

At the core of the teachers' argument is research from the UK which says pupils do best in schools where there are no more than 1,000 students.

The letter says the model planned for Guernsey could see two schools with about 1,450.

The 57 former teachers who have signed the letter say a three-school model with about 800 students in each would be better for pupils, transport, the environment and the States' finances.

The teachers all agree that the Grammar Sixth Form centre should be retained.

The letter's been published less than a month before Education ask the States for funding for two big colleges at Les Beaucamps and St Sampsons.

The Education Committee has been approached for comment.