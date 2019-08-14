Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey Airport is spending £1.5m on additional staff and new security equipment, including a full body scanner.

The scanner will be in place by the end of September.

Airport authorities will also work with security firm G4S to recruit and train more staff to help reduce queues and personal searches, issues which have been a cause of passenger complaints for months.

Head of Aviation Ash Nicholas apologised to passengers, acknowledging that the service that has been provided has "not been acceptable".