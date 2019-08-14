Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Wednesday is looking on the unsettled side with outbreaks of rain, extensive cloud and brisk winds.
The rain will generally be light to moderate in intensity, but a few heavier spells are still possible.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Airport to install full body scanner
Euan Mahy
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey Airport is spending £1.5m on additional staff and new security equipment, including a full body scanner.
The scanner will be in place by the end of September.
Airport authorities will also work with security firm G4S to recruit and train more staff to help reduce queues and personal searches, issues which have been a cause of passenger complaints for months.
Head of Aviation Ash Nicholas apologised to passengers, acknowledging that the service that has been provided has "not been acceptable".
States to launch e-bike incentive scheme
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's States hope to encouraged more islanders to purchase electric bikes by reintroducing a grant scheme.
The scheme will allow people to get £150 off a bike when they buy it from any participating shops.
Bike shop owner Aaron Lappage wants people to know that they can buy bikes that can "carry anything", including children "and other cargo".
"E-bikes are really replacing bikes in a lot of way and they are definitely the future of cycling," he added.
