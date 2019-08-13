Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The States is warning swimmers not to go in Jersey's Havre des Pas beach area until 17:30 because of a sewage spill.

Authorities have said heavy rain during Sunday night’s storm led to the spill from the Dicq pumping station at about 02:30 on Monday.

Teams from Growth, Housing and Environment have cleaned the spilled waste from the beach, and samples of the water have revealed high levels of E.coli and other bacteria.

The Dicq pumping station contains both foul sewage and surface water and is connected to St Helier’s combined sewer system.

When it rains heavily the surface water can overload the network.

Lifeguards closed the bathing pool on Monday evening for 24 hour hours to allow for two tidal changes.