Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's government has introduced a compensation scheme for people who develop asbestos related cancer. Details of the exact amounts are yet to be confirmed, but people aged over 65 who have contracted the disease are expected to get £25,444. That's thought to be the average age when a person develops symptoms of that type of cancer.
Scheme introduced for asbestos related cancers
Channel Islands weather: A largely dry day ahead
Early showers should clear leaving the afternoon largely dry with some decent spells of sunshine.
It will be cool and breezy.
Highs of 17C (62F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Cannabis oil hemp flower harvest 'significant' for Jersey
Jersey has become the first place in the British Isles to grant a licence for farmers to harvest hemp flowers for cannabis oil.
Laws have been changed to make it legal to work with not only the seeds and stalks of hemp plants, but to include the flowers for cannabis oil.
Products made from the oil are legal and often used for health benefits - they don't include the psycho-active part of the plant.
The Economic Development Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, said it's a "significant opportunity" for Jersey's economy.