Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's government has announced it will contribute more money towards free nursery schooling in 2021.

Current policy says that three and four year olds get 20 free hours of childcare a week.

Ministers are yet to decide how to spend the additional funds, but options include allowing two year olds to attend nursery for free, offering more free hours a week for children in the current age bracket and improving support available for children with special educational needs (SEN).

Fiona Vacher from the Jersey Childcare Trust said more funding to help children with "a greater developmental need" is needed.

"We know that if the government was funding [assistance for SEN children] the difference that they could make for children's lives in the very long term future could be quite tremendous," she added.