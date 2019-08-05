Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Tourists heading back home from Jersey's Battle of Flowers on Saturday and Sunday could face some travel problems at Gatwick Airport.

Employees who scan passengers' luggage will walk out at 6am on 10 August in a move anticipated to "cause travel disruption", Unite said.

The union said most of the 130 workers, employed by ICTS, are paid less than £9 an hour, which it described as "poverty pay".

However, Gatwick said it had been told by ICTS that "flights will not be impacted".