Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Archaeologists to dig up site unexamined for 40 years
BBC Radio Jersey
Archaeologists will abseil down La Cotte in Jersey next week to dig up part of the site that hasn't been examined for 40 years.
The site near Ouaisne in St Brelade was occupied by Neanderthals thousands of years ago and is one of the most important Ice Age sites in Europe.
Jon Carter, the director of Jersey Heritage, says a lot of work has been happening to protect La Cotte in preparation for more excavation.
GoogleCopyright: Google
Quote Message: Storms have been becoming more aggressive and there are certainly at least a couple of incidents where waves entered the site and washed bits away. It's very important to act urgently and protect the site. It's taken a long time to get through planning - it's a very sensitive site. We've built a low wall there to keep the sea out and we've had to stabilise the rock face so it's safe. from Jon Carter Director, Jersey Heritage
Storms have been becoming more aggressive and there are certainly at least a couple of incidents where waves entered the site and washed bits away. It's very important to act urgently and protect the site. It's taken a long time to get through planning - it's a very sensitive site. We've built a low wall there to keep the sea out and we've had to stabilise the rock face so it's safe.
A man was rescued by a Guernsey fisherman after he got into difficulty swimming between L'Eree and Lihou yesterday.
The man was attempting to swim back to the mainland when he encountered strong currents, and was saved by a local trawler before the lifeboat arrived.
Guernsey's assistant harbourmaster Vince Helmot said the swimmer "could have died" if the fisherman had not spotted him.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Quote Message: The guy is so lucky, there was so much tide there. You get the tide there, you get the overfalls. It looks ok, but it's definitely not...It doesn't look far but this chap was lucky. He got into difficulties, and I think that if the other Guernsey boat hadn't got there first, we'd be having a major search now with both lifeboats looking for him." from Vince Helmot Assistant Harbourmaster
The guy is so lucky, there was so much tide there. You get the tide there, you get the overfalls. It looks ok, but it's definitely not...It doesn't look far but this chap was lucky. He got into difficulties, and I think that if the other Guernsey boat hadn't got there first, we'd be having a major search now with both lifeboats looking for him."
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Archaeologists to dig up site unexamined for 40 years
BBC Radio Jersey
Archaeologists will abseil down La Cotte in Jersey next week to dig up part of the site that hasn't been examined for 40 years.
The site near Ouaisne in St Brelade was occupied by Neanderthals thousands of years ago and is one of the most important Ice Age sites in Europe.
Jon Carter, the director of Jersey Heritage, says a lot of work has been happening to protect La Cotte in preparation for more excavation.
LiveLiveChannel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel IslandsFollow
Swimmer rescued by fishing boat
BBC Radio Guernsey
A man was rescued by a Guernsey fisherman after he got into difficulty swimming between L'Eree and Lihou yesterday.
The man was attempting to swim back to the mainland when he encountered strong currents, and was saved by a local trawler before the lifeboat arrived.
Guernsey's assistant harbourmaster Vince Helmot said the swimmer "could have died" if the fisherman had not spotted him.