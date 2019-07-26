Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Archaeologists will abseil down La Cotte in Jersey next week to dig up part of the site that hasn't been examined for 40 years.

The site near Ouaisne in St Brelade was occupied by Neanderthals thousands of years ago and is one of the most important Ice Age sites in Europe.

Jon Carter, the director of Jersey Heritage, says a lot of work has been happening to protect La Cotte in preparation for more excavation.

