Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. New school will have 122 more places

    Jersey's new Les Quennevais school will be able to give places to 122 more students than the previous building.

    Figures from a freedom of information request show in 2018, the school had a capacity of 728 students.

    When it opens in September 2020, the new school will be able to take a maximum of 850 students.

    It's being built on fields near the airport football pitch.

  3. Liberation bank holiday will be on a Friday

    Jersey ministers have rejected calls to celebrate Liberation Day next year with a bank holiday on Monday 11 May.

    The 75th anniversary of Liberation happens to fall on a Saturday in 2020, so Malcolm Ferey started a petition calling for people to have the Monday off work.

    But the Council of Ministers says Friday, 8 May is a more suitable day to have the bank holiday because it is Victory in Europe Day and this sits alongside Liberation Day.

