Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. CI weather: Largely dry, sunny and warm

    Emily Wood

    BBC Weather

    A largely dry and partly cloudy start to Wednesday, but the odd shower cannot be ruled out through the morning.

    CI weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Sunny in the afternoon, and turning very warm again.

    Maximum temperature: 20 to 27C (68 to 81F).

  3. Warning to 'be aware of hot weather risks'

    Andrew Segal

    BBC News

    People in Jersey should be aware about the potential risks associated with hot weather ahead of the high temperatures forecast for this week, emergency services say.

    Temperatures are expected to hit 27C on Wednesday and 28C on Thursday.

    Chief Ambulance Officer Peter Gavey said it was important that people, "especially those at risk from the effects of exposure to heat", took precautions.

    Those at risk include the elderly, babies and young children, as well as those with a chronic conditions such as heart or breathing problems.

    They have been urged to stay out of the sun between 11:00 and 15:00, and anyone with concerns should "check up on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be less able to look after themselves".

    The island's fire chief has asked people to take extra care to make sure fires were not accidentally started during the warm weather.

    And it is not just humans who could be adversely affected by the conditions.

    The JSPCA said pet owners should be keeping animals friends in the shade, walking dogs early in the day or later in the evening, and not travelling with or leaving their dog in cars

    They should also provide shade for the likes of rabbits and guinea pigs, etc, because "all animals will be effected with the rise in temperature".

    View more on twitter
Back to top