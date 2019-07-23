Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

An open letter is due be sent to the States of Guernsey this week calling on them to improve Alderney's airlinks. The letter has been written by Alderney resident and former States member Barbara Benfield, who has called on the States of Guernsey to intervene in what's described as a "shambolic service". Mrs Benfield questions the airline's management, and her letter has been signed by more than 600 people, with hundreds of personal accounts from people using Aurigny attached to it. The letter follows on from a number of cancellations and delays last weekend. Aurigny said it was refuting the claims, adding that it had invested in its Alderney services. The airline said that, for its size and population, Alderney was extremely well served in terms of flight frequency.
Miranda Griffin
BBC Radio Guernsey
CI weather: Sunny and warm before evening thunderstorms
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A largely dry Tuesday, with cloud quickly clearing to leave it sunny and very warm for much of the day.
By the evening, some heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread from the south west.
Maximum temperature: 27 to 30C (81 to 86F).
Jersey States 'to save £100m by 2023'
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey's government has set out plans to save £100m by 2023, while also increasing spending to almost £1bn a year over the same period.
Ministers said the savings would come through efficiencies, placing a greater focus on the use of technology and moving many services online.
However, the precise details of where the efficiencies and savings were to fall are not to be made public until October.
Chief Minister John Le Fondre admitted he could not rule out job losses, but said the the aim was to provide government services in a more efficient manner.
The savings are published as part of the Government Plan. The document, due to come into effect in January and reviewed annually, also includes plans for an emergency fund to tackle climate change.
It will initially be filled with £5m from the States' rainy day fund and topped up by charging drivers an additional six pence per litre of fuel.