Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

An open letter is due be sent to the States of Guernsey this week calling on them to improve Alderney's airlinks.

The letter has been written by Alderney resident and former States member Barbara Benfield, who has called on the States of Guernsey to intervene in what's described as a "shambolic service".

Mrs Benfield questions the airline's management, and her letter has been signed by more than 600 people, with hundreds of personal accounts from people using Aurigny attached to it.

The letter follows on from a number of cancellations and delays last weekend.

Aurigny said it was refuting the claims, adding that it had invested in its Alderney services.

The airline said that, for its size and population, Alderney was extremely well served in terms of flight frequency.