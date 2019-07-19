Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey's States have voted to introduce a vehicle tax based on distance traveled.

It is not clear how the tax would function, but the States have decided, by 21 votes to 12, to allow the Policy and Resources Committee to develop a proposal and put it before the states.

One proposal that has been floated, but not agreed, was to track the distance covered by motorists via GPS devices.

It would replace the current system of fuel duty, where drivers are taxed based on consumption of petrol and diesel.