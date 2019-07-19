Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey's States have voted to introduce a vehicle tax based on distance traveled. It is not clear how the tax would function, but the States have decided, by 21 votes to 12, to allow the Policy and Resources Committee to develop a proposal and put it before the states. One proposal that has been floated, but not agreed, was to track the distance covered by motorists via GPS devices. It would replace the current system of fuel duty, where drivers are taxed based on consumption of petrol and diesel.
Distance-based vehicle tax agreed in principle
Adam Durbin
BBC News Online
Channel Islands weather: Light rain and a moderate breeze
BBC Weather
Friday will be mainly cloudy with rain at times and a brisk south-westerly wind. The rain is likely to be occasionally heavy, perhaps with a rumble of thunder.
The evening will remain cloudy and wet for a time with further outbreaks of rain, some heavy. However, the rain should ease by dawn.
Temperature: 17 to 20C (63 to 68F)
'Concerning' rise of sex offences against young people
Chantal Hartle
BBC Radio Jersey reporter
A children's charity is concerned about the rise in the number of sex offences that have been recorded against young people in the Channel Islands.
The NSPCC said 119 cases were recorded in Jersey and Guernsey in 2018 - up from 106 in 2017.
They obtained the data from police in Jersey and Guernsey as part of a Freedom of Information request.
Of the cases recorded by the two forces, almost 100 of them involved female victims and crimes against children aged 14 were the most common.
The charity also expressed concern that the figure does not show the full extent of the problem, as its own research suggests on average one in 20 children will experience sexual abuse.
It has urged anyone who is concerned to contact its helpline for advice.
Government 'disappointed' with potential civil service strikes
BBC Radio Jersey
The board which oversees pay talks for Jersey States expressed disappointment in planned strikes by some civil servants, saying they are an "unwelcome development" in ongoing pay negotiations.
The States Employment Board said the latest pay offer was based on "extensive consultation" with the unions.
Members of both unions could walk out in August over the ongoing dispute over pay.
According to Connentable Richard Buchanan, the SEB have been "working hard to try to find a resolution" with the Unions to avoid the "inevitable disruption" that would come from strike action.
Brett Sparkes from the Prospect union said members have yet to decide when any action will take place, but they were "prepared to take action" if no agreement could be reached.