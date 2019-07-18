Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Early cloud and rain is expected to clear eastwards later.
This afternoon will then be dry with sunny spells and a light to moderate westerly wind.
Highs of 19C (66F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
'Far too much' fly-tipping in Jersey
BBC Radio Jersey
A States official says too many people are dumping rubbish illegally in Jersey.
It comes after two people were fined a total of £1,5000 for fly-tipping.
One was fined £1,000 for dumping a broken chainsaw and wheelbarrow at Sorel Point, while the other was fined £500 for leaving two black bags of rubbish at the recycling centre in St Lawrence.
David Monks, from the waste authorities, says it's now easier to report the offence as there is "far too much fly-tipping going on".
We are seeking to measure that now - we're recording when people report it. They can report it through the Love Jersey app or phone the parish or Growth, Housing and Environment. We're trying to measure how the changes occur but there's definitely too much fly-tipping going on.
We are seeking to measure that now - we're recording when people report it. They can report it through the Love Jersey app or phone the parish or Growth, Housing and Environment. We're trying to measure how the changes occur but there's definitely too much fly-tipping going on.
