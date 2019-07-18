Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A States official says too many people are dumping rubbish illegally in Jersey.

It comes after two people were fined a total of £1,5000 for fly-tipping.

One was fined £1,000 for dumping a broken chainsaw and wheelbarrow at Sorel Point, while the other was fined £500 for leaving two black bags of rubbish at the recycling centre in St Lawrence.

David Monks, from the waste authorities, says it's now easier to report the offence as there is "far too much fly-tipping going on".

