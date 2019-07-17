Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  4. Channel Islands weather: A warm and dry day ahead

    BBC Weather

    Sunny spells are expected and it should remain dry.

    The afternoon will be cloudier but it will generally be a warm day.

    Highs of 19C (66F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
    Copyright: BBC

  5. 'No threat from sea lettuce' says States

    BBC Radio Jersey

    sea lettuce
    Copyright: BBC

    The States of Jersey says there is no threat to children or animals from green sea lettuce, despite concerns raised by an environmental scientist.

    There are reports that the deaths of two men in northern France could be linked to the toxic gas it produces.

    Jacqui Carrel, a scientist with Save Our Shoreline, claims it's the same kind of sea lettuce that's found on Jersey beaches and has raised concerns about the risk it could pose.

    The States says the amount of sea lettuce in Jersey is controlled by the regular cleaning of the islands beaches and the build-up is shallower and of a different nature to those in Brittany.

    It adds that when the sea lettuce builds up to the levels seen in other areas and forms a crust, then there is the potential for hydrogen sulphide gas - which can cause illness if the crust is punctured and it's released.

    It says the regular beach cleaning in Jersey means the depths and quantities needed to create that type of problem does not exist.

Back to top