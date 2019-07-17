Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Sunny spells are expected and it should remain dry.
The afternoon will be cloudier but it will generally be a warm day.
Highs of 19C (66F).
Jersey:
BBCCopyright: BBC
Guernsey:
BBCCopyright: BBC
'No threat from sea lettuce' says States
BBC Radio Jersey
BBCCopyright: BBC
The States of Jersey says there is no threat to children or animals from green sea lettuce, despite concerns raised by an environmental scientist.
There are reports that the deaths of two men in northern France could be linked to the toxic gas it produces.
Jacqui Carrel, a scientist with Save Our Shoreline, claims it's the same kind of sea lettuce that's found on Jersey beaches and has raised concerns about the risk it could pose.
The States says the amount of sea lettuce in Jersey is controlled by the regular cleaning of the islands beaches and the build-up is shallower and of a different nature to those in Brittany.
It adds that when the sea lettuce builds up to the levels seen in other areas and forms a crust, then there is the potential for hydrogen sulphide gas - which can cause illness if the crust is punctured and it's released.
It says the regular beach cleaning in Jersey means the depths and quantities needed to create that type of problem does not exist.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
LIVE: States of Guernsey
Live coverage of the States of Guernsey and analysis from BBC Radio Guernsey.Read more
LIVE: States of Jersey Assembly
Live coverage of the States of Jersey meeting from BBC Radio Jersey.Read more
LiveLiveChannel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for the Channel IslandsFollow
Channel Islands weather: A warm and dry day ahead
BBC Weather
Sunny spells are expected and it should remain dry.
The afternoon will be cloudier but it will generally be a warm day.
Highs of 19C (66F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
'No threat from sea lettuce' says States
BBC Radio Jersey
The States of Jersey says there is no threat to children or animals from green sea lettuce, despite concerns raised by an environmental scientist.
There are reports that the deaths of two men in northern France could be linked to the toxic gas it produces.
Jacqui Carrel, a scientist with Save Our Shoreline, claims it's the same kind of sea lettuce that's found on Jersey beaches and has raised concerns about the risk it could pose.
The States says the amount of sea lettuce in Jersey is controlled by the regular cleaning of the islands beaches and the build-up is shallower and of a different nature to those in Brittany.
It adds that when the sea lettuce builds up to the levels seen in other areas and forms a crust, then there is the potential for hydrogen sulphide gas - which can cause illness if the crust is punctured and it's released.
It says the regular beach cleaning in Jersey means the depths and quantities needed to create that type of problem does not exist.