Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be dry with sunny spells on Tuesday morning, remaining dry in the afternoon with further sunny periods.
Tuesday should be a warm day with just a light to south to south-westerly breeze.
The dry weather will continue overnight, with clear periods throughout and a little warmer than Monday night.
Jersey:
BBCCopyright: BBC
Guernsey:
BBCCopyright: BBC
Nursing pay rise talks are in 'deadlock'
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has expressed frustration that pay talks with the Guernsey States remain unresolved.
It says pay should be increased by more than 10% to close the pay gap between nurses and civil servants.
The RCN said a deadline for pay talks to be concluded has passed, demonstrating a lack of desire to continue with negotiations by the government.
The Policy and Resources Committee - which is negotiating for the States - said the talks involved four separate unions representing health care workers, three of which were consulting with members on the current offer.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Channel Islands weather: Sunny and a gentle breeze
BBC Weather
It will be dry with sunny spells on Tuesday morning, remaining dry in the afternoon with further sunny periods.
Tuesday should be a warm day with just a light to south to south-westerly breeze.
The dry weather will continue overnight, with clear periods throughout and a little warmer than Monday night.
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Nursing pay rise talks are in 'deadlock'
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has expressed frustration that pay talks with the Guernsey States remain unresolved.
It says pay should be increased by more than 10% to close the pay gap between nurses and civil servants.
The RCN said a deadline for pay talks to be concluded has passed, demonstrating a lack of desire to continue with negotiations by the government.
The Policy and Resources Committee - which is negotiating for the States - said the talks involved four separate unions representing health care workers, three of which were consulting with members on the current offer.