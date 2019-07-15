Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Water quality investigation ready for review

    Freddie Miller

    BBC Jersey political reporter

    The findings of an investigation into claims of possible pollution at a marina in Jersey are to be handed to Jersey's attorney general.

    Environmental protection officers have interviewed "several" people under caution as part of their inquiry into water quality St Elizabeth Marina in St Helier, it is understood.

    Attorney General Robert Macrae will now decide whether to bring criminal charges - and, if so, who to bring them against.

    Environment minister John Young said he has not yet seen the results of the official water tests, which are not yet public.

  2. Education bosses to maintain class sizes in new model

    Chris Quevatre

    BBC News Online

    Guernsey education bosses have pledged to keep class sizes the same when the new one-school model comes in.

    Normal secondary classes are set at 24 pupils, although it can go to a maximum of 26.

    The island's overall pupil-to-teacher ratio is 13.8 students to every teacher, compared with 16 in the UK.

    The Committee for Education Sport and Culture said that, while the new model would save money on staffing, it was proposing to "reinvest some of these savings to improve the quality of education and range of opportunities that students are offered".

  3. Channel Islands weather: Sunny intervals and some breezes

    BBC Weather

    It will be dry with a good deal of sunny spells on Monday, although some patchy cloud is likely from time to time.

    The evening will be dry and mainly clear with light winds, which could allow a few shallow mist patches to form.

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top