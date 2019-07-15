Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The findings of an investigation into claims of possible pollution at a marina in Jersey are to be handed to Jersey's attorney general.

Environmental protection officers have interviewed "several" people under caution as part of their inquiry into water quality St Elizabeth Marina in St Helier, it is understood.

Attorney General Robert Macrae will now decide whether to bring criminal charges - and, if so, who to bring them against.

Environment minister John Young said he has not yet seen the results of the official water tests, which are not yet public.