Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernseyman's new TV show is 'total, full-on adrenaline'
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Guernseyman who has been given his own speed racing TV show says it was an opportunity he could not turn down.
Zef Eisenberg added to his long list of records in May when he broke the outright sand speed record, reaching 332mph (534kph) in his Porsche 911 at Pendine Sands, South Wales.
Following that successes he was approached to be in his own TV series on ITV4.
He said filming for Speed Freaks has now finished and that it was an "amazing" show to make.
Quote Message: The idea of presenting a TV show focusing on all the crazy tuning, engineering, preparation for land speed racing seemed to be a good idea and it's ended up being really, really phenomenal. I've seen all the episodes and it's just total, full-on adrenaline throughout every single episode." from Zef Eisenberg
The idea of presenting a TV show focusing on all the crazy tuning, engineering, preparation for land speed racing seemed to be a good idea and it's ended up being really, really phenomenal. I've seen all the episodes and it's just total, full-on adrenaline throughout every single episode."
Woman in her 60s injured on fishing boat
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A woman in her 60s has been injured while fishing off the east coast of Sark.
The St John marine
ambulance was called to a French fishing vessel just after 17:00 on Thursday after the woman suffered a hand injury
The casualty was assessed and treated on board the French boat before being taken to St Peter Port by marine ambulance.
She was then taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey by road ambulance.
Channel Islands weather: Sunshine throughout the day
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Today will be largely dry with sunny spells.
Any early cloud will break up to leave a good deal of sunshine into the evening.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Guernseyman's new TV show is 'total, full-on adrenaline'
BBC Radio Guernsey
The Guernseyman who has been given his own speed racing TV show says it was an opportunity he could not turn down.
Zef Eisenberg added to his long list of records in May when he broke the outright sand speed record, reaching 332mph (534kph) in his Porsche 911 at Pendine Sands, South Wales.
Following that successes he was approached to be in his own TV series on ITV4.
He said filming for Speed Freaks has now finished and that it was an "amazing" show to make.
Woman in her 60s injured on fishing boat
Jenna Hawkey
BBC News Online
A woman in her 60s has been injured while fishing off the east coast of Sark.
The St John marine ambulance was called to a French fishing vessel just after 17:00 on Thursday after the woman suffered a hand injury
The casualty was assessed and treated on board the French boat before being taken to St Peter Port by marine ambulance.
She was then taken to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital in Guernsey by road ambulance.
Channel Islands weather: Sunshine throughout the day
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Today will be largely dry with sunny spells.
Any early cloud will break up to leave a good deal of sunshine into the evening.
Maximum temperature: 20C (68F)