Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Islanders have an opportunity to give their opinions on the new Island Plan, which will shape how the natural and built environment of Jersey could look over the next decade.
The first of a series of events when islanders will be able to find out about the Island Plan 2021-2030 is being held on Thursday from 13:00 to 15:30 at the Town Hall.
Islanders are encouraged to share their views on where homes should be built, plans for renewable energy, sustainable economy and how the marine environment should be protected.
Every parish will be visited and islanders have until 4 October to voice their views. The Island Plan is due to be presented to the States Assembly for debate at the end of 2020.
Quote Message: This plan is a chance to influence and shape the future and help keep Jersey a unique and special place to live. The Island Plan is at the heart of the planning system; it doesn’t just govern where buildings can and can’t be built, but determines how we will protect our natural environment and shape the island that our children will grow up in." from Deputy John Young Minister for the Environment
This plan is a chance to influence and shape the future and help keep Jersey a unique and special place to live. The Island Plan is at the heart of the planning system; it doesn’t just govern where buildings can and can’t be built, but determines how we will protect our natural environment and shape the island that our children will grow up in."
Channel Islands weather: Dry with plenty of sunshine
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Thursday will stay dry with plenty of sunshine but some fair-weather cloud will move in from the west.
It will feel warm with light winds.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).
Alleged incident of indecent exposure leads to arrest
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for information after two incidents of indecent exposure in the men's toilets at Snow Hill.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and gross outrage of public decency.
The incidents took place on 4 July at about 11:00 and another on 9 July at about 11:45.
A man walked into the toilets and exposed himself to others using the facilities. He removed his clothes and made comments in relation to engaging in sexual acts.
During the incident on 4 July he was chased away by another man and they both ran towards Queen Street and through the precinct towards the Royal Square.
The suspect is in his 30s, approx. 5ft 9in tall, of stocky build with short dark hair and he was wearing dark blue jeans, a white t-shirt with possibly a marble effect and black trainers.
