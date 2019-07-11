Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Islanders have an opportunity to give their opinions on the new Island Plan, which will shape how the natural and built environment of Jersey could look over the next decade.

The first of a series of events when islanders will be able to find out about the Island Plan 2021-2030 is being held on Thursday from 13:00 to 15:30 at the Town Hall.

Islanders are encouraged to share their views on where homes should be built, plans for renewable energy, sustainable economy and how the marine environment should be protected.

Every parish will be visited and islanders have until 4 October to voice their views. The Island Plan is due to be presented to the States Assembly for debate at the end of 2020.