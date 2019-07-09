Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A convicted paedophile, who preyed on two alcoholic mothers with young children, has been jailed for nine years in Jersey.

Robert George Carrel, 63, was found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl 30 years ago in a trial in the Royal Court.

The court heard how he had groomed the mother of the girl before abusing the youngster in his flat and also at her own home when her mother was drunk.

He later bought the child sweets and toys after abusing her.

He had a previous conviction for sexually assaulting a young girl in the UK.

The Royal Court also put Carrel on the Sex Offenders Register for 15 years.