Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's and Guernsey's water companies have pledged support and resources to each other in the event of an emergency as part of a new formal agreement.

In the agreement, Guernsey Water and Jersey Water said they both recognised that they both had a vast amount of knowledge and expertise to share across the islands, from water catchment, treatment and storage, to customer service and staff well-being.

The utilities also agreed to meet at least twice a year in order to develop both businesses through sharing knowledge and experience, as well as pledging support and resources to each other in the event of an emergency.

The agreement was signed by Guernsey Water general manager Steve Langlois and Jersey Water chief executive officer Helier Smith.