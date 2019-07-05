Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Arrest after 'suspicious' dinghy with children spotted
Adam Durbin
BBC News Online
A 33-year-old woman has been remanded in custody after appearing at Jersey's Magistrate's Court, charged with child neglect and immigration offences.
Jersey Police were alerted to the "suspicious landing" of a rubber dinghy with two children on board near St Catherine at about 8:00 on Tuesday.
Extradition proceedings are ongoing, for which the woman has been remanded in custody for four weeks.
Children's services are caring for a four-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy.
A 67-year-old woman and a man of the same age have also been released on bail.
They also appeared before the Magistrate on Thursday, charged with immigration offences and aiding and abetting.
Guernsey competitors jet off to Gibraltar for Island Games
Adam Durbin
BBC News Online
About 170 Guernsey athletes are heading off to Gibraltar ahead of the 2019 Island Games.
Chairman of the Guernsey Island Games Association Brian Allen says finishing in the top six would be an excellent result, but that it's about more than just medals.
"Sometimes it's not been the medal count that's made it a successful games, it's been about developing stars coming through." he added.
Mr Allen said that a bronze medal won by a 14-year-old girl in 2017 was "better than many golds".
Women's football league set to expand
Charley Adams
BBC News Online
The Women's Channel Islands League is extending ready for the upcoming season, the Jersey Football Association and the Guernsey Football Association has announced.
Launched as an experiment last year in Jersey, the league included one team from Guernsey.
For the first time, matches will be played in both islands and all six teams will play each other home and away.
Both associations have said the development of the competition is a significant step in the progress of the women's game in both islands.
The six teams involved will be Guernsey Ladies FC and North Ladies from Guernsey, and JTC Jersey Wanderers, St
Lawrence, Rozel Rovers and Grouville from Jersey.
The season is expected to begin on 1 September, with the first round of inter-island matches primarily played between then and
mid-October.
On the back of a hugely successful Women's World Cup, we hope local players will embrace this expanded new inter-insular competition." from Jean-Luc Desbois Jersey Football Association CEO
On the back of a hugely successful Women’s World Cup, we hope local players will embrace this expanded new inter-insular competition."
We and the Jersey Football Association have had an ambition to work together on a Channel Islands domestic structure for women for the past three years. It has taken longer than we would have hoped to reach this stage, but we look forward to seeing this competition develop and flourish over the next few years." from James Falla Guernsey FA director
We and the Jersey Football Association have had an ambition to work together on a Channel Islands domestic structure for women for the past three years. It has taken longer than we would have hoped to reach this stage, but we look forward to seeing this competition develop and flourish over the next few years."
Channel Islands weather: Sunny with a gentle breeze
Friday is set to be a fine day, as it will remain dry and bright with a good deal of sunshine. High level cloud may turn the sunshine hazy later. Just a gentle breeze.
Max temp 23C (73F)
UC: Very high
Pollution: Low