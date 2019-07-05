Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A 33-year-old woman has been remanded in custody after appearing at Jersey's Magistrate's Court, charged with child neglect and immigration offences.

Jersey Police were alerted to the "suspicious landing" of a rubber dinghy with two children on board near St Catherine at about 8:00 on Tuesday.

Extradition proceedings are ongoing, for which the woman has been remanded in custody for four weeks.

Children's services are caring for a four-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy.

A 67-year-old woman and a man of the same age have also been released on bail.

They also appeared before the Magistrate on Thursday, charged with immigration offences and aiding and abetting.