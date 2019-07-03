Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Channel Islands weather: Cloud clearing before sunshine

    Dan Downs

    Weather Forecaster

    It will be rather breezy or even windy along the coast on Wednesday.

    It will be dry with some areas of cloud in the morning. However, more in the way of sunshine is expected in the afternoon.

    Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).

    CI weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top