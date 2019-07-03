Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It will be rather breezy or even windy along the coast on Wednesday. It will be dry with some areas of cloud in the morning. However, more in the way of sunshine is expected in the afternoon. Maximum temperature: 18 to 21C (64 to 70F).
Channel Islands weather: Cloud clearing before sunshine
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
