Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

First-time owners on a Jersey States affordable housing scheme could be able buy a home in any parish whether or not they have ties there. Deputy Inna Gardiner argues all families who qualify to buy their first home should be treated equally. She says people with links to a parish should not get priority for affordable housing schemes. The States is to vote on her proposals, which the Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondre is not supporting. He argues local connections lead to vibrant communities and encourage parishes to support housing developments.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
LIVE: States of Jersey Assembly
Live coverage of the States of Jersey meeting from BBC Radio Jersey.Catch up
Funding request for new education model
The Education Committee requests £157m for transforming Guernsey's secondary education system.Read more
Jersey affordable housing sparks debate on local ties
BBC Radio Jersey
First-time owners on a Jersey States affordable housing scheme could be able buy a home in any parish whether or not they have ties there.
Deputy Inna Gardiner argues all families who qualify to buy their first home should be treated equally.
She says people with links to a parish should not get priority for affordable housing schemes.
The States is to vote on her proposals, which the Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondre is not supporting.
He argues local connections lead to vibrant communities and encourage parishes to support housing developments.
Channel Islands weather: Cloud will build
Bee Tucker
BBC Weather
It will be a mild or warm Tuesday, particularly in any sunshine.
Sunny spells in the morning are expected to give way to cloud, which is expected to build quite widely in the afternoon.
Maximum Temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).