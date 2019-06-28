Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  Updates from Friday 28 June 2019

  1. Guernsey 'needs more taxi drivers to run adequate service'

    BBC Radio Guernsey

    Guernsey needs at least 50 more taxi drivers to offer an adequate service across the week and at peak times, according to the head of a group of Guernsey taxi drivers.

    Leon Gallienne, from the Taxi Drivers Federation, says unsocial hours and dealing with the occasional difficult customer might be to blame for fewer new drivers coming forward.

    He says it's something he's going to try to put right.

    Taxi sign
    Copyright: BBC
    Quote Message: I think it's a Guernsey thing at the moment and we are, as a committee, looking to try and find ways to improve our recruitment drive. Our next meeting is on the agenda where we'll discuss it, how we'll promote our industry. from Leon Gallienne Guernsey Taxi Drivers Federation
    Leon GallienneGuernsey Taxi Drivers Federation

  2. Channel Islands weather: Dry, warm and windy

    BBC Weather

    A windy day ahead but there will also be plenty of sunshine and blue skies.

    It will remain dry and rather warm.

    Highs of 27C (80F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    guernsey weather
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Teen in 'stable condition' after baseball bat fight

    BBC Radio Jersey

    A Jersey teenager is in a "stable condition" at Southampton General Hospital after a fight in St Helier, police have said.

    The 17-year-old boy was left with a serious head injury after the incident on Grands Vaux Road, outside Sutton Court, between 14:00 and 15:00 on Tuesday, before carrying on into nearby Whitely Close.

    A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of grave and criminal assault has been released on police bail.

    Police said they are still searching for a baseball bat they believe was used in the assault.

    Officers have appealed for witnesses.

