Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Guernsey 'needs more taxi drivers to run adequate service'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey needs at least 50 more taxi drivers to offer an adequate service across the week and at peak times, according to the head of a group of Guernsey taxi drivers.
Leon Gallienne, from the Taxi Drivers Federation, says unsocial hours and dealing with the occasional difficult customer might be to blame for fewer new drivers coming forward.
He says it's something he's going to try to put right.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Quote Message: I think it's a Guernsey thing at the moment and we are, as a committee, looking to try and find ways to improve our recruitment drive. Our next meeting is on the agenda where we'll discuss it, how we'll promote our industry. from Leon Gallienne Guernsey Taxi Drivers Federation
I think it's a Guernsey thing at the moment and we are, as a committee, looking to try and find ways to improve our recruitment drive. Our next meeting is on the agenda where we'll discuss it, how we'll promote our industry.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Guernsey 'needs more taxi drivers to run adequate service'
BBC Radio Guernsey
Guernsey needs at least 50 more taxi drivers to offer an adequate service across the week and at peak times, according to the head of a group of Guernsey taxi drivers.
Leon Gallienne, from the Taxi Drivers Federation, says unsocial hours and dealing with the occasional difficult customer might be to blame for fewer new drivers coming forward.
He says it's something he's going to try to put right.
Channel Islands weather: Dry, warm and windy
BBC Weather
A windy day ahead but there will also be plenty of sunshine and blue skies.
It will remain dry and rather warm.
Highs of 27C (80F).
Jersey:
Guernsey:
Teen in 'stable condition' after baseball bat fight
BBC Radio Jersey
A Jersey teenager is in a "stable condition" at Southampton General Hospital after a fight in St Helier, police have said.
The 17-year-old boy was left with a serious head injury after the incident on Grands Vaux Road, outside Sutton Court, between 14:00 and 15:00 on Tuesday, before carrying on into nearby Whitely Close.
A 15-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of grave and criminal assault has been released on police bail.
Police said they are still searching for a baseball bat they believe was used in the assault.
Officers have appealed for witnesses.