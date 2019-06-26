Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Jersey's Consumer Council says it is unhappy that airline Flybe has not fully acted on promises made months ago to improve how it enforced its hand luggage policy.

It said lots of passengers have complained after being told hand luggage which fitted the airline's measuring device at one airport was described as too big on the way back.

The council met Flybe bosses in March to raise islanders' concerns that they were being charged extra fees unfairly.

Flybe's standard free cabin baggage allowance is an item measuring 55cm by 35cm by 20cm. Passengers can also carry a "smaller under-seat item such as a laptop or a handbag". Both items must weigh no more than 10kg combined.

However, the company has been accused of being "inconsistent" in how it implemented its rules , resulting in some passengers having to pay £50 to place luggage in the hold on the return trip.

Council chairman Carl Walker said he was disappointed passengers were still complaining months after the meeting with airline bosses.

Flybe said all its measuring sizers fitted the stated dimensions of what was outlined on its website.

With regards to Jersey Airport, the airline also said it was working with staff to manage the current situation better and further messaging would be put up shortly to remind passengers of the charges involved for oversized cabin bags.