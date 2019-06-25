Live
Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 25 June 2019
- Gender pay gap at States of Guernsey is 12.5%
- Average Guernsey director holds three positions
Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
CI weather: Largely dry with sunnier spells
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
A largely dry Tuesday with a mixture of cloudier intervals and sunnier spells.
There will be a gentle northerly breeze through the day.
Maximum temperature: 16 to 19C (61 to 66F).
Average Guernsey director holds three positions
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
The average director in Guernsey holds more than three positions at the same time.
In May, there were 11,790 people registered as directors of Guernsey companies, but they held 35,641 positions.
Nearly 80% of those 35,641 positions were held by male directors.
The statistics come as it's revealed that men who work at the States of Guernsey earn 12.5% more than women.
Gender pay gap at States is 12.5%
Chris Quevatre
BBC News Online
Men who work at the States of Guernsey are paid 12.5% more than women, new statistics have revealed.
As of 21 May 2019:
The pay gap for those earning under £50,000 a year was 3.9%, however for those earning more than £100,000, women earned an extra 2%.
In a statement, the States of Guernsey said "any variation in annual salary is likely to be down to the number of hours worked in any particular role".
The island's government acknowledged the fact that men make up more than 70% of roles that pay more than £100,000.
"Historically there have been roles that appeal more to one gender than another and this may continue to be the case going forward."
The gender pay gap for all UK sectors in 2018 was 17.9%.