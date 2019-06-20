Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

BBC Copyright: BBC

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act in relation to the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala.

The striker, who had signed to Cardiff City, died in a plane crash in January off Alderney along with pilot David Ibbotson.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said a 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire had been arrested and released while investigations continue.

The force added the families of the two men who died had been told.