Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

It's the most senior job in the island's government, and residents of Sark are being invited to apply.
The equivalent of Guernsey's Bailiff, the Seneschal oversees both civil and criminal court proceedings in Sark's government.
There's been a Seneschal on the island since Queen Elizabeth I was on the throne in the 1500s.
The job description comes with strict requirements, including the need for decisiveness, integrity, independence of mind, a commitment to justice, fair treatment and ability to maintain authority when challenged.
Current Seneschal Jeremy La Trobe Bateman has to retire at the age of 65, although under Sark Law he can reapply for a further five-year term.
BBC Radio Guernsey
