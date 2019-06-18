Live

Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Updates from Tuesday 18 June 2019
  2. Jersey's Tamba Park won't be reopening in current format

    BBC Radio Jersey

    The owner of Jersey's Tamba Park says it won't be reopening in its current format.

    The children's dinosaur park has been closed for refurbishment since the half term holidays in May.

    Jonathan Ruff refused to say what it would be turning into but said there would be more information in a few weeks.

    He said he was not applying to the planning department for a change of use.

    Tamba Park
    Copyright: Tamba Park/ Facebook

  3. Thunderstorms expected across islands in next 24 hours

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    Thunder warning
    Copyright: Jersey Met
