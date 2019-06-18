Live
Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Summary
- Updates from Tuesday 18 June 2019
- Thunderstorms expected across islands in next 24 hours
- Jersey's Tamba Park won't be reopening in current format
Jersey's Tamba Park won't be reopening in current format
BBC Radio Jersey
The owner of Jersey's Tamba Park says it won't be reopening in its current format.
The children's dinosaur park has been closed for refurbishment since the half term holidays in May.
Jonathan Ruff refused to say what it would be turning into but said there would be more information in a few weeks.
He said he was not applying to the planning department for a change of use.
Thunderstorms expected across islands in next 24 hours
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online