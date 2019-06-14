Channel Islands Live: 14 April

Passengers reassured about airport staff shortages
Passengers are being reassured there are no safety issues at Guernsey Airport following shortages in ground staff.
The airport has received complaints about delays resulting from shortages in security staff and baggage handlers.
Colin Le Ray, General Manager of Ports, says a second baggage handler will be in place from this weekend.
Quote Message: We've investigated a few reports that have been passed to us and there's nothing in those reports that we consider to be unsafe...but there have been delays, there have been some challenges, I think, in the last two or three weeks, particularly on Saturdays and Sundays. We genuinely think that, from this weekend onwards, that situation will begin to improve." from Colin Le Ray General Manager of Ports
