Live

Channel Islands Live: 13 June

Listen live to BBC Radio Jersey and BBC Radio Guernsey

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates from Thursday 13 June.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Yachtsman rescued after being knocked unconscious

    Hayley Westcott

    BBC News Online

    A yachtsman was rescued after being knocked unconscious when he was hit by his yacht's boom, the RNLI has said.

    The St Helier inshore lifeboat was paged at about 13:00 on Monday.

    The yacht had drifted into a rocky area north of the Demie de Pas lighthouse where it was seen by a fishing boat - which decided to investigate.

    On arrival, the yachtsman was "semi-conscious and barely coherent", the RNLI added.

    He was treated on the yacht before being taken to St Helier harbour where an ambulance crew was waiting.

    rescue boa
    Copyright: RNLI JERSEY

  2. Weather: Bright periods with chance of showers

    BBC Weather

    There will be some bright or sunny periods but with a chance of showers.

    The showers may be heavy and thundery at times and it will be a relatively cool, breezy day.

    Highs of 15C (59F).

    Jersey:

    Jersey weather
    Copyright: BBC

    Guernsey:

    Guernsey weather
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top