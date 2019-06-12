Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A Guernsey environmental group wants a blanket ban on the use of herbicides and pesticides in the island.

The Pollinator Project has joined others, calling on the States to investigate banning the chemicals which they claim are harmful to the environment.

Its co-founder, Barry Wells, said the States should follow nearby France and ban pesticides entirely.

The States said it was working to reduce the use of pesticides and herbicides in the island, but, to remove them completely, the alternatives must be economically viable.