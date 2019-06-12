Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Environmental group calls for herbicide and pesticide ban
A Guernsey environmental group wants a blanket ban on the use of herbicides and pesticides in the island.
The Pollinator Project has joined others, calling on the States to investigate banning the chemicals which they claim are harmful to the environment.
Its co-founder, Barry Wells, said the States should follow nearby France and ban pesticides entirely.
The States said it was working to reduce the use of pesticides and herbicides in the island, but, to remove them completely, the alternatives must be economically viable.
More women undergoing screenings since GP charge scrapped
About 1,000 additional women in Jersey have undergone cervical screening since the fee for the potentially life-saving test was scrapped by GP surgeries.
It's believed the removal of the £62 charge and a high-profile social media campaign has helped to significantly improve uptake by women who were due for screening.
Between 1 August 2018 - when the fees were scrapped from GP practices - and 31 May 2019, 3,822 women, who were due to be tested, were screened.
That's an additional 996 women compared to the same time period 12 months previously.
It is fantastic news that the removal of the charge, as well as our social media awareness campaign, has helped to significantly increase the number of women undergoing cervical screening when their test is due, rather than putting it off. I would urge any woman due for screening to undergo this potentially life-saving test, and, if embarrassed, ask for a female doctor or nurse." from Dr Linda Diggle Head of Preventive Programmes in Health and Community Services, Jersey
It is fantastic news that the removal of the charge, as well as our social media awareness campaign, has helped to significantly increase the number of women undergoing cervical screening when their test is due, rather than putting it off. I would urge any woman due for screening to undergo this potentially life-saving test, and, if embarrassed, ask for a female doctor or nurse."
Weather: Grey and overcast with showers likely
Any remaining early Wednesday rain will largely clear, but it will stay grey and overcast for most.
Showers will likely develop into the afternoon with the risk of thunder.
Maximum temperature: 16C (61F).
Jersey:
Guernsey: