Channel Islands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Members of a Jersey teachers union have voted to accept a new pay deal from the States.

Ninety five percent of NEU members who went to a meeting last night backed the offer, after striking for 10 days this year.

They were unhappy at the pay deals being previously offered by the States Employment Board.

As recently as last week members were threatening more strikes.

The States offered them a half share of any savings they managed to make - but that still wasn't enough.

This new deal sees them getting the rate of inflation plus 1.3% - and then from January a further 0.8%.

The money will come from efficiency savings in the education system.

The employment board, led by senator John le Fondre, insists that won't affect children's learning.

Union leader Ian Stevenson said it was a win for a fair pay rise and praised his members for being resolute and determined during the dispute.

Members of the NASUWT are yet to accept the offer.